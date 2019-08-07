News

Prescribed burn scheduled for Wednesday in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Cal Fire announced that it will conduct a 40 acre prescribed burn near Empire Grade Road and Jameson Creek Road on Wednesday.

The prescribed burn will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., but Cal Fire said the smoke may be visible for a day or two after the burn. Cal Fire said it is in accordance with a smoke management permit issued by the Monterey Bay Unified Air Pollution Control District to minimize smoke in surrounding communities.

There was a smaller burn near that location last week, and Cal Fire said it was a success.

Cal Fire said this prescribed burn is part of its vegetation management program, and the purpose is to reduce fuel accumulations and restore and enhance grassland. It said the burns are planned and must meet a predefined set of conditions.

Cal Fire said it does not conduct burns if weather and fuel conditions are not within prescription.

