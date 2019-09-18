Proposed school district boundary change causing debate in Monterey County

PRUNEDALE, Calif. - A proposed school district boundary change is stirring up debate in Monterey County. Some parents of students are concerned about the plan that would transfer territory from the North Monterey County Unified School District to Lagunita School District.

‘’First, it’ll affect jobs. Second, it takes away resources from our kids and our community,” said Ray Torres, a parent and also a member of the California School Employees Association.

‘’The move for the territory is going to impact us in terms of our bonds but it’s also going to raise property taxes,” parent of two elementary students Krisha Kerr-Poole said.

Although there are people living in the area in question, the move won’t impact any students currently in that area. But it could impact future students near the Lagunita district.

A committee with the Monterey County Office of Education held a hearing Tuesday night to hear from the public about the redistricting proposal.



North Monterey County School District officials opposed the plan because they claim the district would lose more than $4 million over 30 years due to loss of enrollment.



The proposal would transfer 13 parcels of land in the areas of Hidden Canyon Road, Carolines Ridge Road, Hidden Ridge Road and Donny's Ridge Road into Lagunita School District.



Their superintendent along with Chief Petitioner Amy Bordi cite the parcels' close proximity to Lagunita district as a positive change.

“Lagunita sits just about a mile from the hidden canyon gate, just down the road, while the closest school now for these residents is seven miles to elementary and 11 miles to high school,” Bordi said.

The committee with the Office of Education will make the final decision.

“Whatever decision we make, we want it to be the best decision for the children and their educations and their futures,” Committee Chair Ron Panziera said.



Tuesday's gathering was just a public hearing, so no decision was made just yet. But from here, the committee will consider all the comments and approve or deny the petition.