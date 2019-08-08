News

Racist tweet allegedly targeting Alvarez High School coach deemed prank

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 02:50 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 09:07 AM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - A hateful and discriminatory tweet allegedly about a coach at Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas surfaced on social media.

After an investigation, the school district and Salinas Police Department determined the inappropriate tweet and account were fake. The account was intended to prank a student in the district, according to Alvarez Principal Joseph MacDonald.

The high school began the school year Wednesday.

“We want to stress to parents that there was no threat made and there is no reason for your children to feel unsafe attending the first day of school,” MacDonald said in a statement.

The twitter account was quickly removed, but the bio read, 'I love Hitler and Donald Trump'. The account also posted a racist tweet with allegedly a picture of a coach at the high school that says,“I hate black people” in addition to an expletive towards him.

“We take this kind of allegation very seriously, and we don’t want any tragedies to occur in our community,” Miguel Cabrera with the Salinas Police Department.

Officers and the school determined the post wasn’t a real threat and turned out it was a fake account and students fessed up. The principal says they expressed remorse, but it was still harmful and their actions are reprehensible.

“I commend parents for finding out this was out there and bringing it to our attention,” Cabrera said.

The district could not reveal if the students were reprimanded for making the account. No charges were filed by the police department.

 

