Realtors frustrated after man takes hundreds of flyers from homes for sale for bride contest

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Frustration is growing among the realtor community after a man dubbed the ‘flyer bandit’ has taken hundreds of flyers from homes for sale.

While it isn’t illegal to take the brochures from the homes for sale, I’m told it is an extreme annoyance and comes at a cost to the realtor.

Law enforcement agencies from around the county are keeping their eyes out and looking into the cases. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said they have been alerted of at least 6 cases around the county.

“At this point we’re determining if there has been a crime committed, at this point it’s just goofy ridiculous behavior that we’re trying to stop from happening,” said Sgt. Dee Baldwin.

“It’s a frustrating thing, you want to keep the client happy and the flyer box full for shoppers, but it keeps getting robbed,” said Randy Turnquist, a realtor and treasurer for Santa Cruz County Association of Realtors.

We’ve been told by several realtors, the reasoning behind him taking the flyers is one you might not expect.

“His reply was that he’s part of a spiritual group that has a contest going that who can collect the most flyers wins a bride,” said Turnquist.

He added this contest goes until October, but realtors are hoping it comes to an end before that.

Sgt. Baldwin suggests not approaching the man and calling the Sheriff’s Office if you do see him.

“Every time that we can contact him it’s better that we can give him warnings to stay away from particular properties that way if he does returns there could be a crime committed in trespassing.”