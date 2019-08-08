News

Records: Festival gunman had passport, clown mask in car

Posted: Aug 08, 2019 02:33 PM PDT

GILROY, Calif. - Court documents show the gunman in the deadly garlic festival shooting had a passport, a clown mask, a wilderness survival guide and bottle rockets in his car.

Santino William Legan killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28. He then turned his rifle on himself amid a shootout with three police officers.

Authorities say the 19-year-old's motive isn't known, but he had been interested in conflicting violent ideologies. The FBI says it's treating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism.

Officials searched Legan's family home in Gilroy, his car that was parked near the festival, as well as his apartment in remote Nevada.

Search warrant records also show Legan had a pamphlet from the garlic festival in his car.

