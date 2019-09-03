News

Rep. Jimmy Panetta responds to Santa Cruz Island boat fire

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 12:49 PM PDT

Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) has issued a statement about the boat fire near Santa Cruz Island early Monday morning.

The statement reads:

"My deepest sympathies go out to those affected by the Santa Cruz Island boat fire.  I am saddened to hear of reports of residents from the Central Coast who have died in this tragedy.  I am in touch with federal officials including the U.S. Coast Guard and will continue to work to ensure all federal resources are available for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTBS) investigation.  The U.S. Coast Guard has set up a Family Center for those who lost loved ones.  Family members looking for information about their loved ones are encouraged to call 833-688-5551.  Anyone needing assistance can also reach out to my office at 831-424-2229."

Thirty four people are presumed dead in the California dive boat fire and the search has been suspended.

Two Santa Cruz students and at least two parents were on board. A Santa Cruz diver, Kristy Finstad, was also on the boat.

