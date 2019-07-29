Reports of active shooter at Gilroy Garlic Festival, at least three fatalities

Active Shooter at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY, Calif. - - https://livestream.com/accounts/25723746/events/8522569/videos/194362407

UPDATE 10:10 a.m. Gilroy's police chief said in a press conference Sunday night that four people, including the suspect, have died as a result of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The chief said the shooting started at 5:41p.m. on the north side of the festival. Officers received reports of the shooting and engaged the suspect within a minute. That suspect was shot and killed.

Police said they believe the suspect came in through a creek bordering a parking lot and cut through a fence.

Witnesses tell police that they saw a second suspect, but police said that they do not know if that person was in a support role or a shooter.

At least 15 people were injured and four people, including the suspect, died. Police are not releasing information about the suspect or victims at this time.

Gilroy police received help from law enforcement agencies around Santa Clara and Monterey counties. The incident is still under investigation, but police said there will be another press conference tomorrow.

Witnesses react to Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

UPDATE: 8:44 p.m. At least three are dead, 12 are injured and hundreds of others were sent scrambling for safety. There was at least one gunman.

KION reporters confirm that an armored Salinas police SWAT vehicle was on the scene.

A Witness Line and Family Reunification Line has been set up at 408-846-0583

UPDATE: 7:23 p.m

KION reporters are speaking to witnesses who are saying that multiple people are shot. There are unconfirmed reports of fatalities. Law enforcement confirms that the suspected shooter was shot and killed by police.

Witnesses are also saying they saw more than one shooter.

One vendor says she saw someone shot right in front of her.

Authorities are putting up caution tape to block of the area at this moment.

We are receiving reports of an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

CBS San Francisco reports that the shooting was not independently confirmed to KPIX 5 by Gilroy Police as of 6:12 p.m.

KPIX 5 was told that there are multiple emergency crews and ambulances at the scene tending to injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

We will continue to update this story.