Reports of fire at homeless encampment in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. - KION is receiving reports of a fire at a homeless camp in Salinas.

A witness said the fire broke out at around 6 p.m. near North Main and W. Lake streets and saw multiple engines arrive to the scene, including about a dozen firefighters.

Tents were reportedly on fire.

The fire covered downtown Salinas in clouds of black that could be seen from nearby homes.

This is a developing story. KION will continue to update this story as more information comes in.