Reps. Panetta, Jayapal introduce bill to protect immigrant witnesses, victims

WASHINGTON - Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) have introduced a bill that they said will protect immigrant survivors of crime.

The bill is called the Immigrant Witness and Victim Protection Act, and Panetta said it will remove barriers for undocumented victims and witnesses who could be eligible for protections under the Violence Against Women Act and other laws. He also said it will strengthen protections already in place and make sure survivors of crime can work with law enforcement.

Panetta said the bill also lifts caps on the number of "U" visas undocumented immigrant witnesses and victims of violent crimes who cooperate with law enforcement can get and prevents "U" visa applicants and "T" visa human trafficking victim applicants from being detained or deported before receiving protections. He said it will also let applicants be issued work authorization permits within a statutory timeline, and he said that makes them less vulnerable to re-victimization or exploitation.

"Non-citizen victims and witnesses who step out of the shadows and step forward to play a role in our justice system should not be at risk of being detained or deported. Instead of punishing, we must promote and protect those who participate in our democracy," Panetta said.

According to Panetta, as of March, more than 239,000 U visa applications were waiting to be reviewed by the Department of Homeland Security, but only 10,000 visas can be assigned each year under current law.