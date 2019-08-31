Residents aim to rebuild Pacific Grove monarch sanctuary

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. -

Monarch butterflies are the spirit of Pacific Grove, but residents fear they will soon be nothing more than that. "It is very apparent when they are gone. Last year they were gone by Christmas," said resident, Bob Pacelli.

For decades, hundreds of thousands of monarch butterflies have migrated through the coast of California during winter months. Many stop at Pacific Grove's Monarch Sanctuary. Pacelli wants to protect the area. He said for years the city has cut away at trees the monarchs call home. "The cuttings are so extensive, both inside and out. The microclimate is so fragile. I don't know if we can save it, but we certainly need to try," said Pacelli.