Residents can report alcohol and tobacco sales to minors on Santa Cruz County app

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - The "My Santa Cruz County" app has been updated, and now residents can use it to report alcohol and tobacco sales to minors.

When residents report the illegal sales, the reports go to a deputy sheriff who investigates the claims.

Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are also performing minor decoy operations and other stings to find violators. The Sheriff's Office said its goal is to limit access to alcohol and tobacco products to minors and make sure businesses are doing their part to prevent access.

The app is available in the Apple Store and Google Play.