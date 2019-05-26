News

Residents enjoy Memorial Day in their own backyard

Posted: May 25, 2019 08:10 PM PDT

MONTEREY, Calif. - There's no where like the Monterey Bay to spend a holiday and this Memorial Day weekend is no different.

"We're tasting the food and seeing the sights. We're probably going to go to the Monterey Bay Aquarium," said Monterey resident, Johna Palmer.

Residents said, unlike past years, they are sticking around this time. They said that there is enough to do right here at home. 

"We're just going to stay local this year just because Monterey is a nice place to visit," said Monterey resident, Wayne Gamber.

Nearly every activity was in full swing, Saturday, out on the bay. People kayaked, biked, and just simply spent time outdoors.

"It's nice to be able to come out and enjoy a walk, a bike ride, and some fresh, cool weather," said Monterey resident, Maria Lopez.

Others said a chance to support local businesses encouraged them to get out and explore. 

"We just like the area. Why go anywhere else?" said Monterey resident, Bill Black.

