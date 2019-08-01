Road closures in effect for Strawberry Festival starting Thursday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Watsonville police announced that road closures will go into effect for the Strawberry Festival starting Thursday evening.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 1, the following roads will be closed starting at 6 p.m.:

Main Street between Central Avenue and East Beach Street

Second Street between Main Street and Rodriguez Street

Maple Avenue between Main Street and Union Street

Starting Friday, Aug. 2, the following roads will be closed at 1 p.m.:

Union Street between Maple Avenue and East Beach Street

Peck Street

Starting Friday, Aug. 2, the following roads will be closed at 6 p.m.:

Main Street between East Beach Street and East Lake Avenue

East and West Beach Streets between Stoesser Alley and Union Street

The Strawberry Festival starts on Friday. All roads will reopen at around 3 a.m. on Monday.