Road closures in effect for Strawberry Festival starting Thursday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Watsonville police announced that road closures will go into effect for the Strawberry Festival starting Thursday evening.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 1, the following roads will be closed starting at 6 p.m.:
- Main Street between Central Avenue and East Beach Street
- Second Street between Main Street and Rodriguez Street
- Maple Avenue between Main Street and Union Street
Starting Friday, Aug. 2, the following roads will be closed at 1 p.m.:
- Union Street between Maple Avenue and East Beach Street
- Peck Street
Starting Friday, Aug. 2, the following roads will be closed at 6 p.m.:
- Main Street between East Beach Street and East Lake Avenue
- East and West Beach Streets between Stoesser Alley and Union Street
The Strawberry Festival starts on Friday. All roads will reopen at around 3 a.m. on Monday.