News

Road closures in effect for Strawberry Festival starting Thursday

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 12:31 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:31 PM PDT

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Watsonville police announced that road closures will go into effect for the Strawberry Festival starting Thursday evening.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 1, the following roads will be closed starting at 6 p.m.:

  • Main Street between Central Avenue and East Beach Street
  • Second Street between Main Street and Rodriguez Street
  • Maple Avenue between Main Street and Union Street

Starting Friday, Aug. 2, the following roads will be closed at 1 p.m.:

  • Union Street between Maple Avenue and East Beach Street
  • Peck Street

Starting Friday, Aug. 2, the following roads will be closed at 6 p.m.:

  • Main Street between East Beach Street and East Lake Avenue
  • East and West Beach Streets between Stoesser Alley and Union Street

The Strawberry Festival starts on Friday. All roads will reopen at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

The second CNN-hosted Democratic presidential debate was held July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

Read More »
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

Oxygen is discovered, Adolf Hitler presides over the opening of the Olympics, a new superhero is introduced, tragedy strikes the University of Texas, and a new all-music TV network debuts, all on this day.

Read More »
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

The IRS warns taxpayers to be on high alert for tax scams. Take a look at the "Dirty Dozen" list of the most common scams.

Read More »
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

The Transportation Security Administration, created after 9/11, is charged with making sure airline passengers and crew get to their destinations safely. And sometimes, they discover something strange at security checkpoints. Here are several of the more unusual finds.

Read More »