Road closures in effect while crews fight Mill Fire in Big Sur

Courtesy NWS Bay Area

BIG SUR, Calif. - UPDATE 7/30/2019 5:30 p.m. A fire broke out near Nacimiento-Fergusson Road and Highway 1 at around 5:36 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire has burned 120 acres. There are currently no evacuations in effect and no structures are threatened, but there is no estimate of containment.

Officials with Los Padres National Forest said there are 250 firefighters at the scene. Nacimiento-Fergusson Road is closed at Highway 1 and the Fort Hunter Liggett boundary so emergency equipment and crews can safely navigate the road.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Los Padres National Forest said in a social media post on Tuesday that the Nacimiento-Ferguson Road is currently closed while firefighters work to contain the Mill Fire.

The national forest is asking that people avoid the area around Kirk Creek and Highway 1 so firefighters can access the fireline.

The National Weather Service Bay Area released images showing the heat signature of the fire. It said that at 10:30 a.m. there was a spike in heat.