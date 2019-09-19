Roof partially collapses at San Benito Foods Wednesday afternoon
HOLLISTER, Calif. - UPDATE 9/19/2019 11:00 a.m. San Benito Foods, which the City of Hollister said produces canned tomatoes, had a partial roof collapse at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.
The city said nobody was injured when it collapsed in one of the main process buildings. The collapse essentially shut down the plant, and as a result, there are tomato products that may start to emit odors, according to the city.
The city is working with San Benito Foods to mitigate the situation.
PREVIOUS STORY: Hollister police confirmed that crews are at the scene of a roof collapse at a food warehouse.
It happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the San Benito Foods building on Hawkins Street. A section of the 100-foot by 50-foot roof collapsed.
The building was sealed off Wednesday night and a portion of Sally Street is closed.
Investigators are still working to find the cause.