News

Roof partially collapses at San Benito Foods Wednesday afternoon

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 06:28 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:42 PM PDT

HOLLISTER, Calif. - UPDATE 9/19/2019 11:00 a.m. San Benito Foods, which the City of Hollister said produces canned tomatoes, had a partial roof collapse at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The city said nobody was injured when it collapsed in one of the main process buildings. The collapse essentially shut down the plant, and as a result, there are tomato products that may start to emit odors, according to the city.

The city is working with San Benito Foods to mitigate the situation.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: Hollister police confirmed that crews are at the scene of a roof collapse at a food warehouse.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the San Benito Foods building on Hawkins Street. A section of the 100-foot by 50-foot roof collapsed. 

The building was sealed off Wednesday night and a portion of Sally Street is closed. 

Investigators are still working to find the cause.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

Is your job helping you pack on the pounds? Take a look at the professions with the most obese employees.

Read More »
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

George Washington says goodbye, America takes nuclear testing underground, Simon & Garfunkel reunite in Central Park, and emoticons are born, all on this day.

Read More »
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

America takes out its first loan, The New York Times and the United States Air Force are born, guitar legend Jimi Hendrix dies, and "The Guiding Light" ends after 72 years, all on this day.

Read More »
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

Taking a "selfie" is more popular in these cities than anywhere else in the world, according to Time magazine. Check out the top 20.

Read More »