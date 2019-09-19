Roof partially collapses at San Benito Foods Wednesday afternoon

HOLLISTER, Calif. - UPDATE 9/19/2019 11:00 a.m. San Benito Foods, which the City of Hollister said produces canned tomatoes, had a partial roof collapse at around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The city said nobody was injured when it collapsed in one of the main process buildings. The collapse essentially shut down the plant, and as a result, there are tomato products that may start to emit odors, according to the city.

The city is working with San Benito Foods to mitigate the situation.

KION Copyright 2019

KION Copyright 2019

PREVIOUS STORY: Hollister police confirmed that crews are at the scene of a roof collapse at a food warehouse.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the San Benito Foods building on Hawkins Street. A section of the 100-foot by 50-foot roof collapsed.

The building was sealed off Wednesday night and a portion of Sally Street is closed.

Investigators are still working to find the cause.