Salinas Animal Services looking for answers after dog found dead, severely burned

SALINAS, Calif. - Salinas Animal Services is looking for information about what it said is a horrific animal cruelty case.

On Aug. 2, Salinas police responded to a call about a dead dog that appeared to be severely burned in an East Salinas neighborhood. When officers got there, they found a medium-sized dog that was dead and badly burned.

Officers said it was a 35 pound female dog with reddish-brown fur, but the burns were too severe to determine the dog's age or breed. It had no identification and appeared to have been dead for several days.

Salinas Animal Services is looking for information that will help it identify whoever was responsible. If you have any information, you are asked to call Salinas Animal Services at 831-758-7031.