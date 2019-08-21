Salinas coach faces new rape charges, pleads not guilty

John Fickas

SALINAS, Calif. - John Fickas, a political consultant and coach at North Salinas High School, is facing new charges after a court appearance on Wednesday.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape by use of drugs, two counts of rape of an unconscious person, one count of sodomy of an unconscious person and one count of sodomy by anesthesia or controlled substance, but now he is facing additional charges from new victims.

He is charged with rape by use of drugs, rape of an unconscious person and sodomy of an unconscious person in relation to one new victim, and he is charged with contacting a minor with the intent to commit sexual assault for another victim. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Fickas is currently out on bail, and a hearing to increase bail is set for Friday morning. While out on bail, Fickas is not allowed to have personal contact with any minor under the age of 18. He also cannot be at an establishment where the main item of sale is alcohol and cannot be at a private residence where alcohol is available.