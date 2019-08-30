Salinas gang member arrested after search by Violence Suppression Task Force

SALINAS, Calif. - A gang member is behind bars after another search warrant served by the Violence Suppression Task Force in Salinas.

According to Salinas Police, the VSTF along with state, local and federal partners served the search warrant at the Laurel Tree apartments on Monroe Street Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers found an unregistered loaded handgun, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, a stolen police ballistic vest, half ounce of cocaine, and more than $7,000 in cash.

40-year-old Joey Salinas was arrested.

He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges ranging from felon in possession of a firearm to sales of cocaine.