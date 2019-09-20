News

Salinas gang member sentenced to prison for attempted murder, gang charges

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 01:59 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:59 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - A Monterey County judge sentenced a Salinas gang member to 110 years to life in prison for attempted murder, gang and gun charges.

On Feb. 7, a jury found 29-year-old Juan Carlos Valenzuela Ceja and his accomplice, Michael Ray Serrano, guilty of eight felony charges that include three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semi-automatic gun and one count of shooting at an occupied building. They jury also found that Ceja fired the gun causing great bodily injury and that the crimes were done on behalf of the Sureño street gang.

The incident happened on April 18, 2016. Three people were playing cards in the carport of their apartment on North Main Street. Just after 9 p.m., Ceja, Serrano and a third person went to the entrance of the carport, pulled out a semi-automatic gun and opened fire. Investigators said at least 23 rounds were fired, hitting one of the victims twice in the leg. They said text messages on Serrano's phone showed that the three of them were looking for Norteño gang members to kill, but the victims were not affiliated with any street gang.

Serrano was also sentenced to 10 years to life in prison in August.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

Nathan Hale gives his life for America, Jack Dempsey loses the "Long Count" match, President Ford survives an assassination attempt, Farm Aid begins, and Read More »

On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

"The Hobbit" is published for the first time, Jimmy Hendrix becomes Jimi, Sandra Day O'Connor is confirmed as the first female Supreme Court justice, and a track superstar dies, all on this day.

Read More »
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

The 2020 presidential election will be here before we know it. Here's a look at the notables who have announced plans to run.

Read More »
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

Magellan sets sail, the first American-made, gas-powered car goes for a spin, Cal Ripken sits for the first time in 16 years, the U.S. ends "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico, all on this day.

Read More »