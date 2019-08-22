Salinas LULAC council files complaints against Chualar Union School District

CHUALAR, Calif. - The Salinas League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) council #2055 said it has filed complaints with several agencies against the Chualar Union School District for failing to resolve issues.

Council #2055 said it has held several community meetings in Chualar to address parent concerns since March 2019. It said some of the concerns were about the district's violation of the Ralph M. Brown Act and the board appointment process.

Council #2055 said it tried to work with Superintendent Robert Rios but made little progress. The council said Rios has not responded to some complaints and has avoided solutions.

The council listed the issues it said the district and Chualar Union School Board did not resolve:

Improper appointment of trustee JoAnn Sullivan

Failure to have a school site council

Discrimination against the Spanish speaking community, including a lack of qualified interpretation and access to Spanish documentation

Failure to respond to concerns submitted through a Uniform Complaint Procedure

Failure to give documentation about trustee changes

Violations of the Brown Act

Failure to maintain a California Fair Political Practices Commission Form 700

Not allowing parents and the community proper participation in the development of the Local Control and Accountability Plan

LULAC #2055 also brought up an email it said was sent to a member by Sullivan. In a press release, the council said she wrote, "You speak excellent English and you should have addressed the Board in English, the language that is required for all official Department of Education and school district business. You are a bully and should be ashamed of your false claims, not to mention your reputation for posting edited (doctored) videos. You should be ashamed to suggest LULAC #2055 would want to undermine one of the smallest but most outstanding schools in Monterey County."

LULAC council #2055 said it has filed complaints with several enforcement agencies as a result of the issues it listed.