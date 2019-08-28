Salinas man found guilty of felony domestic violence

SALINAS, Calif. - A Salinas man has been found guilty of felony domestic violence and violating a restraining order.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney, Elias Segovia was convicted of one felony count of domestic violence and one misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order.

It stems from an incident on March 29, 2018. The DA said Jane Doe ended her relationship with Segovia, and he then confronted her about the breakup while she was sitting in her car outside work. Segovia demanded she return her cellphone that he had given her as a gift. When she refused, Segovia reached his torso through her driver-side window and looked for it himself.

Segovia then pinned her left arm down with enough force to cause bruises.

Jane Doe was left with a hand-print shaped bruise on her arm and scratches under eye, her wrist and her hand as he violently searched through the car.

Jane Doe’s young daughter saw part of what happened before finding help. Several days later, she got a temporary restraining order against him.

Segovia continued to text her despite the no-contact order.

Segovia will be sentenced on October 1, 2019.