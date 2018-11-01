News

Salinas man sentenced for raping coworker

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 09:12 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 07:38 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE 10/31/18: A Salinas man learned his punishment for raping a coworker.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney, on October 26th, Ralph Bobadilla was sentenced to six years in prison for raping the victim in August of 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A Salinas man has been found guilty of rape stemming from an incident in August of 2017.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney, a jury found 35-year-old Ralph Bobadilla guilty of two counts of sexual assault, including rape, by force.

The District Attorney said the victim was an acquaintance of Bobadilla’s from work and went to a party with him on August 5th, 2017. She then went back to his home after the party and asked to spend a few minutes to sober up before driving.

Bobadilla began to make sexual advances toward her as she tried to leave. Bobadilla then sexually assaulted her as she tried to get her purse and raped her.

Bobadilla later claimed he didn’t remember the sexual assault and had no sexual contact with the victim.

During the trial, he then said he lied earlier, but was now telling the truth that he remembered the night and the sex was consensual.

He said he lied because he was afraid his fiancé would find out.

The victim testified consistently with what she told police and said she did not consent to any of it.

Bobadilla will be sentenced on October 3, 2018. He faces a maximum sentence of 16 years.

