Salinas man sentenced to prison for gang-related assault

Louis Gutierrez

SALINAS, Calif. - A Salinas man who pleaded guilty to an assault committed on behalf of the Norteno street gang was sentenced to prison.

39-year-old Louis Gutierrez was sentenced to two years behind bars. He also admitted two prior strike convictions for attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The incident happened at a skate park on Aug. 7, 2019. Gutierrez, who police said was a known gang member affiliated with the Fremont Street subset, was serving as an event coordinator at a "National Night Out for Safety and Liberation" event. Police said the 14-year-old victim was sitting on a bicycle when Gutierrez and 21-year-old Richard Diaz approached him. The teen was hit in the head and face several times with closed fists. He was knocked off his bike and onto the ground.

The attack was recorded on Snapchat video by witnesses.

Diaz pleaded no contest to felony assault in April.