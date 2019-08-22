Salinas man sentenced to prison for Little Ceasar's robberies

SALINAS, Calif. - A Salinas man has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing two Little Caesar's restaurants in 2018.

In October 2018 at around 9:47 p.m., 30-year-old Antonio Vargas went into a Little Caesar's on East Laurel Drive in Salinas. He went to the register and demanded money while keeping a hand in his sweatshirt and suggesting that he had a gun. Employees thought he was armed, so they emptied the register for him, and he left.

About 45 minutes later, Vargas robbed a Little Caesar's on Sanborn Road. He wore the same clothing and again pretended to have a concealed gun. Employees there also emptied the register.

This conviction is Vargas' second strike offense under California's Three Strikes Law.