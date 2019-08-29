News

Salinas man sentenced to prison for robbing Quick Stop

SALINAS, Calif. - A Salinas man was sentenced to five years in prison for robbery with a gun after pleading no contest to the charge.

In October 2018, 23-year-old Jovany Aguirre went into the Quick Stop on Williams Road, and went up to an employee while holding a semi-automatic weapon, according to investigators. They said he told her to move and open the cash register. She did what he asked and gave Aguirre $523 in cash from the register. After that, he went to his car and left, investigators said..

After police found his car, Aguirre led them on a chase through city streets and residential neighborhoods. Police said he drove at around 70 miles per hour and did not stop at stop signs and red lights. The chase ended when Aguirre was unable to make a turn and hit a center divide. That launched his car over an island and it ended up in an intersection.

Aguirre tried to run from the scene, but witnesses gave a description of him to police. In the car, officers found the clothes he wore during the robbery and a wallet with his driver's license.

