News

Salinas Police arrest gang member the day after high speed chase

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 11:52 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 11:52 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. -  

A known gang member was arrested by the Salinas Police Department one day after allegedly leading officers on a high speed chase. 

SPD says they originally saw Jose Torres, 21, commit a traffic violation, Friday. When they attempted to stop him, Torres reportedly fled and led officers on a chase through red lights, driving on Highway 101 at speeds reaching 80 miles per hour. 

In a Facebook post, Saturday, Salinas Police write that they canceled the pursuit, citing community safety. 

On Saturday, patrol officers and the Violence Suppression Task Force found Torres and arrested him at a business on the 600 block of East Alisal Street. 

Torres was booked into the Monterey County Jail, and charged with evading arrest, traffic violations, and probation violation. 

 

KION Copyright 2018


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Feuds between politicians, musicians
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Feuds between politicians, musicians

More than a few musical acts have been angered by a politician's unauthorized use of their music. Click through for more on that and other kerfuffles between politicians and musicians.

Read More »
Halloween candy we love, hate the most
FreeImages.com/Keith Syvinski

Halloween candy we love, hate the most

Take a look at the five most popular and five least popular Halloween candy treats, as compiled by online bulk candy store CandyStore.com.

Read More »
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

Orson Welles broadcasts "The War of the Worlds," buffalo wings are born, Ali and Foreman square off in the "Rumble in the Jungle," and Michael Jordan returns to the NBA, all on this day.

Read More »
Biggest political comebacks
spxChrome/iStock

Biggest political comebacks

Take a look at some big political comebacks from over the years.

Read More »