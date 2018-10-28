Salinas Police arrest gang member the day after high speed chase

Courtesy: Salinas Police Department

SALINAS, Calif. -

A known gang member was arrested by the Salinas Police Department one day after allegedly leading officers on a high speed chase.

SPD says they originally saw Jose Torres, 21, commit a traffic violation, Friday. When they attempted to stop him, Torres reportedly fled and led officers on a chase through red lights, driving on Highway 101 at speeds reaching 80 miles per hour.

In a Facebook post, Saturday, Salinas Police write that they canceled the pursuit, citing community safety.

On Saturday, patrol officers and the Violence Suppression Task Force found Torres and arrested him at a business on the 600 block of East Alisal Street.

Torres was booked into the Monterey County Jail, and charged with evading arrest, traffic violations, and probation violation.