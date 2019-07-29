Salinas Police hold fundraiser for infant battling rare disease

SALINAS, Calif. - JT Borofka is a happy 10-month-old baby. He is the first and only child of Salinas high school sweethearts, Tara and Jason Borofka.

The family was recently given devastating news. In March, JT was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening disease known as TPI (Triosephosphate Isomerase Deficiency). "We drove home in silence. As soon as we got home we looked it up and realized how bad of news we had just received," said Tara.

JT's parents said their son is one of nine people in the world living with TPI. The condition is characterized by a shortage of red blood cells. Doctors predict JT will only live to be five years old. "I just remember staying in the house for two weeks. We were trying to figure out what we were going to do. We decided we are just going to fight this," said Jason.

Meanwhile, the Borofka's received an unexpected call from a Salinas Police officer. Officer Bryan McKinley heard about JT's story on Facebook and decided he wanted to help. "I felt it was something that we, as a police officers association and police department, should become involved in," said McKinley.

Sunday, McKinley, and his fellow officers, brought the community together in JT's honor.

The Salinas Police Department blocked off the streets near the station to serve up barbeque and help raise money for JT. "I am super honored to be able to help them and do whatever I can to assist in the struggle that they are going through," said McKinley.

100% of the money raised at the event will go to a University of Pittsburgh lab. It is there that doctors are studying TPI and searching for a cure. "The potential for finding a cure is there. I just want to be a part of that and try to help them as much as I can," said McKinley.

To help support TPI research, visit www.savejt.com.