Sonora Way gunshot victim dies at Natividad Medical Center

Salinas Police investigating shooting on Sonora Way

SALINAS, Calif. - UPDATE: Salinas Police confirm a 38-year-old man has died after being shot on Sonora Way late Thursday night.

Investigators say Santos Emilio Barriga was answering a knock at the front door of his home and was confronted by the shooting suspect.

An argument ensued and the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting at Barriga.

Residents tried providing medical aid to Barriga before officers and medical personnel arrived.

Police say a male juvenile was also shot at but not injured.

In their report, police say the suspect fled in a dark sedan and was last seen driving westbound on Chaparral Street toward North Main street.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to please contact Detective Ruben Sanchez at 831 758 7927 or email at rubens@ci.salinas.ca.us.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 831 775 4222

ORIGINAL STORY

Salinas Police are on scene investigating a shooting that they confirmed happened on Sonora Way in the northern part of the city.

When asked if someone was shot police said they do have a victim and are currently investigating.

An officer on scene said he arrived there at about 11 p.m. on Thursday to respond to that report of a shooting.

Police were seen giving one particular home most of their attention, taking photos of the area near the doorway early Friday morning.

Investigators cleared from the scene around 3:30 a.m. and multiple calls to P.D. about the suspect and condition of the victim in this shooting have been unanswered so far.

We're working to gather more information this morning and will have updates when they become available.