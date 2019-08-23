Salinas Police issue dozens of citations tow vehicles during traffic enforcement operation

SALINAS, Calif. - Police issued 65 citations and towed several vehicles during a monthly traffic enforcement in Salinas on Thursday.

Officers from Monterey, Marina, Seaside, Pacific Grove and the CHP helped conduct the Strategic Traffic Planning and Prevention (STOPP) operation.

Officers were in several places throughout Salinas and focused on crosswalk violations at intersections with a high number of crashes involving pedestrians. Officers said they saw drivers who appeared to be distracted and did not yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. They said there were several close calls.

Police remind drivers and pedestrians that they share responsibility in crosswalk safety. They suggest slowing down, focusing on driving or walking and being aware of surroundings.

Courtesy Salinas Police

