News

Salinas Police: Man arrested after assault weapon, unregistered guns found during search

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 04:17 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:17 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - Salinas police said a man was arrested after they found an assault weapon and other guns while serving a search warrant.

The Violence Suppression Task Force with local, state and federal partners served a search warrant in the 1200 block of East Market Street Thursday morning. During the search, officers said they found multiple unregistered guns, an 80 percent Glock ghost gun, an AK rifle, a conversion kit to turn a Glock into an assault weapon, thousands of rounds of ammunition and molds to build more Glock handguns.

23-year-old Victor Ramos was arrested at the home on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, sales of a gun and manufacturing guns.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

A president is shot, Cal Ripken Jr. breaks an unbreakable record, and the world mourns the passing of a princess, all on this day.

Read More »
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Take a peek at what's hitting the runways and happening behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week Fall 2019.

Read More »
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

London stops burning, the First Continental Congress meets, terrorists target Israeli Olympians in Munich, and Mother Teresa passes away, all on this day.

Read More »
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

As the NFL season gets ready to kick off, take a look at some previous Super Bowl MVP winners.

Read More »