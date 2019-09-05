Salinas Police: Man arrested after assault weapon, unregistered guns found during search

Courtesy Salinas Police

Courtesy Salinas Police

SALINAS, Calif. - Salinas police said a man was arrested after they found an assault weapon and other guns while serving a search warrant.

The Violence Suppression Task Force with local, state and federal partners served a search warrant in the 1200 block of East Market Street Thursday morning. During the search, officers said they found multiple unregistered guns, an 80 percent Glock ghost gun, an AK rifle, a conversion kit to turn a Glock into an assault weapon, thousands of rounds of ammunition and molds to build more Glock handguns.

23-year-old Victor Ramos was arrested at the home on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, sales of a gun and manufacturing guns.