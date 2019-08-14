News

Salinas Police Violence Suppression Task Force busts five people during search warrant

Seized gun, drugs and cash

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 06:50 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:50 PM PDT

SALINAS, Calif. - Five people were taken into custody including two gang members after a search warrant was served in Salinas.

According to police, officers with the Violence Suppression Task Force and federal, state and local partners served the warrant on Montana Street.

Police said during that time, a firearm was thrown out of the back window. They also found a sawed off shotgun and meth in the home. A stolen trailer was parked in the driveway.

The five people taken to jail will face charges ranging from possession of meth to felon in possession of a firearm.

