Salinas Regional Soccer Complex hosts grand opening

SALINAS, Calif. - A team of 4th graders were one of the first to hit the fields at the new Salinas Regional Soccer Complex. The facility hosted its grand opening, Saturday. "I'm trying to play better, learn more, and score more goals," said 4th grade player, Isaac Rivera.

Rising soccer stars like Rivera will have the opportunity to score goals for years to come. For the last decade, city and county leaders have worked to make the dream a reality. "It was amazing to see all the different ages, kids of different sizes, and different backgrounds. It really reflected the beauty and diversity of Salinas," said Monterey County Supervisor, Luis Alejo.

Alejo said Saturday's grand opening is only the beginning. Developers plan to break ground on 10 additional fields in the empty lot next to the current complex. "We already raised the $8,000,000 needed for phase two. We're excited to get that work started in the next few months," said Alejo.

The goal is to make Salinas home to the biggest soccer complex in Northern California, and bring people together from all over the state. "We make a lot of friends. We play good with our friends. We're like a family," said 4th grade player, Wilson Gomez.

Adults hope that feeling of family will stick around for years to come. "We want this to be a legacy project. Ten decades from now, our families will see that we did the right thing at the right time, here, in the heart of Salinas," said Alejo.