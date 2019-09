Salinas special needs parent alleges neglect at high school

SALINAS, Calif. - The mother of a special needs student at Salinas High School said her son is being neglected by school staff there.

Her chief complaint is that her son comes home with soiled diapers when school staff are supposed to help with bathroom hygiene.

KION’S Josh Kristianto will have more on the story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.