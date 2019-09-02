Salinas teens lead research study on the effects of household cleaning products

KION Copyright 2019

SALINAS, Calif. - This summer, a group of 12 high school students from Salinas led a study to determine exposure to chemicals that women may be inhaling while doing everyday cleaning work.

The study called "Lifting Up Communities by Intervening with Research" (LUCIR) is done through the CHAMACOS youth council in environmental research with the help of a UC Berkeley laboratory.

According to studies, Latina women make up the majority of professional house cleaners in California. However, little is publicly known about what chemicals are in the cleaning products, and companies are not required to disclose all every ingredient in their products.

According to the UC Berkeley Center for Environmental Research, several previous studies suggest some products contain chemicals which may harm people's health.

