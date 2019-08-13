Salinas: Two injured in wrong-way head-on crash

Salinas Two injured in wrong-way...

SALINAS, Calif. - Two drivers were taken to the hospital late Monday, after a head-on collision in Salinas.

The crash involved two SUVs. Both vehicles sustained major damage.

According to Salinas Fire, witnesses said one of the SUVs was headed the wrong way on Constitution Blvd. when it ran head-on into the second vehicle.

One driver was trapped inside her vehicle and was extracted by firefighters.

Both drivers were taken to Natividad for treatment of their injuries. Their condition was not immediately available.

Salinas police are investigating.








