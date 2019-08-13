News

Salinas: Two injured in wrong-way head-on crash

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 02:14 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:00 AM PDT

Salinas Two injured in wrong-way...

SALINAS, Calif. - Two drivers were taken to the hospital late Monday, after a head-on collision in Salinas.

The crash involved two SUVs. Both vehicles sustained major damage.

According to Salinas Fire, witnesses said one of the SUVs was headed the wrong way on Constitution Blvd. when it ran head-on into the second vehicle.

One driver was trapped inside her vehicle and was extracted by firefighters.

Both drivers were taken to Natividad for treatment of their injuries. Their condition was not immediately available.

Salinas police are investigating.




 

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Keeping your heart healthy is about more than just avoiding the wrong foods. You can also pump up your heart by choosing to eat the right foods.

Read More »
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

The license plate and Social Security are born, basketball makes a muddy Olympic debut, a classic backyard kids toy is invented, and the Oklahoma City bomber is sentenced to death, all on this day.

Read More »
Trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Greenfield Monday

Trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Greenfield Monday

Greenfield firefighters responded to a report of a trailer fire on northbound Highway 101 near Espinsosa Road Monday. The fire spread to vegetation nearby, but with help from the Pine Canyon Fire Department and Cal Fire, crews were able to contain the fire.

Read More »
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

How does your city rank when it comes to hitting the books? Check out America's 20 most literate cities.

Read More »