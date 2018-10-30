News

San Benito County land decision forces removal of horses

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 01:08 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 06:58 PM PDT

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. - Jennifer Galindo-Cole’s family has leased land for horse grazing from the company Granite Rock for 30 years. On September 25, Galindo-Cole received a letter from Granite Rock saying they were terminating the lease and she had 30 days to vacate a 53 acre plot of land in San Benito County.

Galindo-Cole owns 14 rescue horses, and if she loses the grazing land, she’ll have to find new homes for at least four of them.

