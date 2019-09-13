News

San Jose woman hit and killed on McKean Road, CHP searching for driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who hit and killed a San Jose woman Thursday morning.

At around 9:45 a.m., an unknown person was driving what the CHP believes was a Ford pickup truck northbound on McKean Road south of Country View Drive at an unknown speed. A 58-year-old woman was walking southbound against traffic on the edge of the roadway in that area.

The CHP said that for an unknown reason, the truck veered to the right and hit the woman. She died of her injuries and came to rest in an area of thick brush on the right shoulder of the road. The driver of the Ford left and the woman was found by a passing driver who stopped and called 911. Emergency personnel declared her dead when they arrived.

The CHP found a right side view mirror belonging to a Ford F150 pickup truck at the scene and believe it belongs to the vehicle that hit the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 408-848-2324 and ask for Officer Uribe or Officer Miceli.

