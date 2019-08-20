San Lorenzo Valley School District issues warning after girl approached in a "threatening manner"

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Parents and faculty received a notice to be on the lookout, following an incident that occurred on Monday.

The San Lorenzo Valley School District says a female middle school student was walking home behind Hillview Drive and the trail when an unidentified male approached her in a "threatening manner."

No word on what the "threatening manner" was exactly.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is now conducting an investigation into the incident, as the man was never found. They will be providing extra supervision in the area for the day.

The district is asking families to remind their children about the importance of walking in groups, and being aware of their surroundings.