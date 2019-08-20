News

San Lorenzo Valley School District issues warning after girl approached in a "threatening manner"

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 03:38 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 03:38 PM PDT

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Parents and faculty received a notice to be on the lookout, following an incident that occurred on Monday.

The San Lorenzo Valley School District says a female middle school student was walking home behind Hillview Drive and the trail when an unidentified male approached her in a "threatening manner."

No word on what the "threatening manner" was exactly.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is now conducting an investigation into the incident, as the man was never found. They will be providing extra supervision in the area for the day.

The district is asking families to remind their children about the importance of walking in groups, and being aware of their surroundings.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

If the thought of boarding your beloved canine or feline while you're traveling makes you uneasy, consider taking your pet along for the ride. Here's a list of the most pet-friendly cities for travelers.

Read More »
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

Charles Darwin publishes his theory of evolution, the NFL is founded, Lou Gehrig belts his 23rd career grand slam and NASA heads for Mars, all on this day.

Read More »
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

The economy hasn't treated millennials as a group too well, but the millennial experience is not the same everywhere.

Read More »
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts its first auto race, The Beatles kick off their first American concert tour, Groucho Marx dies, Mike Tyson returns to the ring, and the last U.S. combat brigade leaves Iraq, all on this day.

Read More »