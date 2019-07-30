News

Sand City police arrest man allegedly found with drugs, stolen mail

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 01:14 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 01:14 PM PDT

SAND CITY, Calif. - Sand City police arrested a man after they said they found drugs and stolen items in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Richard Huy Nguyen was stopped by police for allegedly speeding. Nguyen was out on bail for a pending felony.

Police said they searched Nguyen's vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, heroin, crystal meth, shaved keys, keys belonging to vehicles, stolen construction tools, a driver's license, Mastercard credit cards, Visa debit cards, a library card and pieces of mail from seven victims.

Nguyen was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and stolen property, unauthorized use of access cards and ID theft. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail.

