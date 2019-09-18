Sandy Hook Promise releases school shooting public service announcement

Sandy Hook Promise releases back to school PSA

NEWTOWN, Conn. - Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization led by family members of those killed in a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, released a back-to-school public service announcement focusing on school shootings.

The video starts with students talking about their new school supplies, but soon they become part of a narrative about a school shooting taking place in the video. On YouTube, the organization wrote, "Survive the school year with these must-have back to school essentials."

On the organization's website, the video is on a page with information about what can be done to prevent school shootings. It has information for parents and caregivers, educators and students about suggested actions.

To read Sandy Hook Promise's suggestions for preventing school shootings: http://bit.ly/2kQtlRS