Santa Clara County seeing 'major uptick' in fatal fentanyl overdoses

Courtesy Morgan Hill Police

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Morgan Hill police said law enforcement agencies around Santa Clara County have seen a major uptick in fatal fentanyl overdoses as a result of counterfeit pills.

Since June, police said agencies have seized a large number of 30-milligram Percocet pills that contained fentanyl instead of oxycodone hydrochloride as the sole active ingredient. The counterfeit pills have led to people experiencing seizures around the county.

Police said the pills look like the pharmaceutically manufactured version. They are circular, light blue to light green and have an "M" inside a square on one side and a "30" stamped on the other side.

According to law enforcement, there have been several overdose deaths tied to the pills and saw a strong uptick in August. Police said they have also found fentanyl in counterfeit Xanax "bars" and other pills, heroin and powder cocaine.