Santa Clara man dies in crash on Highway 1 north of Scott Creek Bridge

DAVENPORT, Calif. - UPDATE 8/12/2019 8:20 a.m. A 24-year-old Santa Clara man died as a result of a crash on Highway 1 near Davenport Sunday.

The CHP said that at around 2:30 p.m. man was driving a Mitsubishi southbound of Highway 1 north of Scott Creek Bridge. A second vehicle, a Pontiac, was driving northbound approaching the Mitsubishi's location.

The CHP said the driver of the Mitsubishi lost control and went into the northbound lane, hitting the Pontiac. The driver of the Mitsubishi died at the scene, and the driver and passenger in the Pontiac, both from Santa Cruz, had major injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

UPDATE 8/11/19 8:20 p.m.:

All lanes on HWY 1 in Davenport are reopened after a fatal head-on collision near East Scott Creek Bridge Sunday afternoon.

The lanes reopened at just after 5:45 p.m., according to the CHP.

One person died after the collision.

No word on the condition of the driver of the other vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The CHP is investigating a fatal head-on collision on Highway 1 in Davenport.

The CHP said the crash happened just north of East Scott Creek Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles were involved in the head-on collision that resulted in one fatality, according to the CHP.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said the closure is five miles north of Davenport Landing and will remain closed until further notice.

No word on when it will reopen.