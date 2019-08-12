News

Santa Clara man dies in crash on Highway 1 north of Scott Creek Bridge

By:

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 04:04 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:57 PM PDT

DAVENPORT, Calif. - UPDATE 8/12/2019 8:20 a.m. A 24-year-old Santa Clara man died as a result of a crash on Highway 1 near Davenport Sunday.

The CHP said that at around 2:30 p.m. man was driving a Mitsubishi southbound of Highway 1 north of Scott Creek Bridge. A second vehicle, a Pontiac, was driving northbound approaching the Mitsubishi's location.

The CHP said the driver of the Mitsubishi lost control and went into the northbound lane, hitting the Pontiac. The driver of the Mitsubishi died at the scene, and the driver and passenger in the Pontiac, both from Santa Cruz, had major injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

UPDATE 8/11/19 8:20 p.m.:

All lanes on HWY 1 in Davenport are reopened after a fatal head-on collision near East Scott Creek Bridge Sunday afternoon.

The lanes reopened at just after 5:45 p.m., according to the CHP.

One person died after the collision.

No word on the condition of the driver of the other vehicle.

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

The CHP is investigating a fatal head-on collision on Highway 1 in Davenport.

The CHP said the crash happened just north of East Scott Creek Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Two vehicles were involved in the head-on collision that resulted in one fatality, according to the CHP.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said the closure is five miles north of Davenport Landing and will remain closed until further notice.

No word on when it will reopen.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

Keeping your heart healthy is about more than just avoiding the wrong foods. You can also pump up your heart by choosing to eat the right foods.

Read More »
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

The license plate and Social Security are born, basketball makes a muddy Olympic debut, a classic backyard kids toy is invented, and the Oklahoma City bomber is sentenced to death, all on this day.

Read More »
Trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Greenfield Monday

Trailer fire spreads to vegetation in Greenfield Monday

Greenfield firefighters responded to a report of a trailer fire on northbound Highway 101 near Espinsosa Road Monday. The fire spread to vegetation nearby, but with help from the Pine Canyon Fire Department and Cal Fire, crews were able to contain the fire.

Read More »
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

How does your city rank when it comes to hitting the books? Check out America's 20 most literate cities.

Read More »