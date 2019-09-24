Santa Cruz County Clerk to register voters at Starbucks, libraries

iStock/ABDESIGN On Nov. 4, elections will be held for the governorship of 36 states, 35 seats on the U.S. Senate and 435 seats on the U.S. House of Representatives.

iStock/ABDESIGN On Nov. 4, elections will be held for the governorship of 36 states, 35 seats on the U.S. Senate and 435 seats on the U.S. House of Representatives.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Clerk's office says they are heading outside the office for National Voter Registration Day. They say they will be where people like to hang out like libraries and Starbucks.

"National Voter Registration Day is the largest one-day effort to register voters in the United States, and we are excited to team up with our local libraries and Starbucks to encourage our citizens to sign up to vote," County Clerk Gail Pellerin said.

Pellerin says the deadline to register for the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary is February 17, 2020.

You can register at the following library locations:



* Aptos - 7695 Soquel Dr., Aptos.

* Boulder Creek - 13390 West Park Ave., Boulder Creek.

* Branciforte - 230 Gault St., Santa Cruz.

* Downtown Santa Cruz - 224 Church St., Santa Cruz.

* Felton - 6299 Gushee St., Felton.

* Garfield Park - 705 Woodrow Ave., Santa Cruz.

* Live Oak - 2380 Portola Dr., Santa Cruz.

* Scotts Valley - 251 Kings Village Rd., Scotts Valley.

* Watsonville - 275 Main St., Suite 100, Watsonville.

Or at the following Starbucks locations:

* Aptos - 105 B Post Office Dr.

* Capitola - 1955 41st Ave.

* Santa Cruz - 1901 Mission St. #101 and 745 Ocean St.

* Soquel - 2740 41st Ave #100

* Scotts Valley - 219 Mt. Herman Rd. and 5600 Scotts Valley Dr.

The Santa Cruz County Clerk says you can also come to the Santa Cruz County Clerk/Elections Department at 701 Ocean Street, Room 310 in Santa Cruz from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and register to vote.

The City Clerks in Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville will also have voter registration cards for voters to register at their offices during regular business hours.