News

Santa Cruz County Fire cites several challenges battling fires in unincorporated areas

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:12 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:12 AM PDT

SC COUNTY WILDFIRE PRONE AREAS

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Cruz County Fire says funding is needed to provide efficient year-round fire protection and emergency response services in unincorporated areas of the county.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors will discuss this following a report on this and other challenges facing county fire crews.

The areas facing the most challenge are Bonny Doon, Davenport, Loma Prieta, Corralitos, Las Cumbres and the wider South Skyline area.

Funding challenges have led to 25% fewer firefighters on staff today compared to 10 years ago and a declining number of volunteer firefighters.

County fire says they've also seen a 22% increase in emergency calls.

"In the winter time, the county only has us staffed at two people in each truck," says Santa Cruz County Fire Chief, Ian Larkin. "The state's requirement, though, is that we have a third firefighter on the engine in order to provide a better response to the public."

The board of supervisors will consider what to do once they're done listening to the report on these challenges.

One option to be considered by the Board is whether to hold a vote by property owners on implementing an assessment under Proposition 218 to fund additional fire protection and emergency response services.

If approved, a mail vote would take place within 45 days of any Board action.

KION Copyright 2019


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

PHOTO GALLERIES

On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

Nathan Hale gives his life for America, Jack Dempsey loses the "Long Count" match, President Ford survives an assassination attempt, Farm Aid begins, and Read More »

On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

"The Hobbit" is published for the first time, Jimmy Hendrix becomes Jimi, Sandra Day O'Connor is confirmed as the first female Supreme Court justice, and a track superstar dies, all on this day.

Read More »
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

The 2020 presidential election will be here before we know it. Here's a look at the notables who have announced plans to run.

Read More »
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

Magellan sets sail, the first American-made, gas-powered car goes for a spin, Cal Ripken sits for the first time in 16 years, the U.S. ends "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico, all on this day.

Read More »