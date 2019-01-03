News

Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission gets approval for Highway 1 projects

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 01:14 PM PST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 01:46 PM PST

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - The environmental impact and assessment reports for several projects on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County have been approved.

The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission can now move forward with the auxiliary lanes project between Soquel Drive and 41st Avenue along with the bicycle and pedestrian crossing at Chanticleer Avenue.

They also plan to eventually add HOV lanes to the Highway 1 corridor.

The projects are aimed to help traffic congestion in the area and give commuters more safe route options.

