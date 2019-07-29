Santa Cruz Co. search crews recover man's body

News

DAVENPORT, Calif. - - UPDATE 7/29/2019: The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue teams have discovered the body of a deceased male. The man's identity was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office began a search for Haesl Green, who had gone missing while reportedly mining minerals with another man.

No furher information was immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of a missing man.

Haesl Green's family says he was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday near Bonny Dune Road.

He was reportedly mining minerals with another man. 

We will continue to update this story as we learn more details. 

