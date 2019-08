Robert Woodlief

Robert Woodlief

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Deputies are looking for Robert Woodlief. They said he has not been heard from in more than a week, and that is unusual for him.

Deputies also said he has connections to Santa Cruz and Watsonville.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office at 831-471-1121.