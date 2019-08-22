Santa Cruz County Sheriff-s Office search for man who allegedly grabbed girl

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATE 8/21/2019 8:00 a.m. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office is warning the community to be alert after a man allegedly grabbed a girl while she was walking after school.

The Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl was walking to her mother's work on a dirt trail on the 7000 block of Highway 9 on Monday. She told deputies that a man started to talk to her before grabbing her arm and backpack strap. The girl was able to run away from the man.

The suspect was seen running toward San Lorenzo Middle School. He is described as a white man in his late 20s with dirty, light-brown hair that was almost in dreadlocks. The Sheriff's Office said he has short, scruffy facial hair and is about 6 feet 4 inches tall and skinny. His hands are described as dirty with long fingernails, and he may be a transient.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the community to watch for anything suspicious. Deputies, community policing, nearby schools and parents were notified about the incident, and investigators are working to identify the suspect. Deputies are also increasing security around the school.

The Sheriff's Office asks that if you recognize the suspect, call Sergeant Chris Shearer at 831-454-7645.

PREVIOUS STORY: Parents and faculty received a notice to be on the lookout, following an incident that occurred on Monday.

The San Lorenzo Valley School District says a female middle school student was walking home behind Hillview Drive and the trail when an unidentified male approached her in a "threatening manner."

No word on what the "threatening manner" was exactly.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is now conducting an investigation into the incident, as the man was never found. They will be providing extra supervision in the area for the day.

The district is asking families to remind their children about the importance of walking in groups, and being aware of their surroundings.