Santa Cruz County to host candidate information workshop for 2020 primary

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 02:55 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:55 AM PDT

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - People interested in running for office will have a chance to find out how to go about it directly from the Santa Cruz County Clerk.

It's set to be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors' Chambers at the County Government Center on 701 Ocean St. on the 5th floor in Santa Cruz.

County Clerk Gail Pellerin says she will go over the steps and deadlines a person has to follow to get on the primary ballot. Pellerin will also answer questions about voter registration, voting by mail, campaign filing and other campaign practices and laws.

The clerk also has a Candidate's Handbook available online with info regarding who has already filed canidacy documents and a candidate checklist.

Offices up for election on March 3, 2020 include the following federal, state, and local offices:

  *   18th and 20th Congressional Districts,
  *   17th State Senate District,
  *   29th and 30th State Assembly Districts,
  *   County Supervisors: 1st, 2nd and 5th Districts,
  *   7 Superior Court Judges, and
  *   County Central Committees/Council for the qualified political parties.

For more information you can call the Elections Department at 831-454-2060 or visit the clerk's website by clicking here.

