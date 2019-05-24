Santa Cruz County tourism revenue hits $1 billion for first time in history

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - Revenue from Santa Cruz County tourism hit a new record, bringing in $1 billion dollars in 2018.

Visit Santa Cruz says the money came from a number of areas, but one of the biggest attractions that helped take in that revenue, the Boardwalk.

"That's huge number. I'm very surprised, but you know it does make sense when you see the quality of the facilities here and all the fun all the families are having," said Watsonville resident Mike Santaella.

The Boardwalk brings in an estimated 3 million visitors each year.

One of the biggest things keeping the area popular, the movies that are shot there.

"Our guests, obviously come for rides, the games, the food, but the movies help increase the popularity of the boardwalk and help keep us really relevant in popular culture." said Boardwalk spokesperson Kris Reyes.

Reyes added that it's not just the new movies like Us and Bumblebee that keep people coming. "Even though a movie like lost boys is over 30 years old, we still have guests that come here specifically because of last weeks."

Visit Santa Cruz says tourism money goes to help fund local services such as firefighters, police, roadways and libraries.